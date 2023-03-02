Jackson Cartwright first moved to Verona the summer between second and third grade. While attending school as a new third grader at Glacier Edge Elementary, he came across another student – Logan Kinoshita – in one of his classes.
After some encouragement from his mother, Cartwright made the decision to go to his classmate’s house and hangout after school. Ever since that moment, Cartwright and Kinoshita have remained good friends.
“Logan’s actually the longest friend I’ve known since I’ve lived here,” Cartwright said.
When the two students reached eighth grade, they were tasked with creating a digital product during the second semester of a technology class. Cartwright began designing a video game and asked Kinoshita to help out in making the audio.
Now, Cartwright and Kinoshita are both seniors at Verona Area High School, designing video games together entirely from scratch that have received recognition from nationwide design contests.
To create the games, Cartwright uses a website called Flowlab, which he described as a visual logic program.
“Basically, you mostly program by just snapping blocks together,” he said. “It can get pretty complicated because you can do so much with what there is – it’s actually a lot more powerful than what people think.”
Kinoshita, on the other hand, creates audio soundtracks for the games.
In Jan. 2023, Cartwright and Kinoshita participated in Flowlab’s seventh Flowjam, a competition that takes place over two weeks and requires competitors to create an original game surrounding a single theme. At the same time, the students were attending school and maintaining their grades.
The criteria for judging submitted games consists of four main areas: theme, fun, art and creativity, according to the Flowlab website. All individuals who entered the competition have the chance to vote for the final winner.
Prior to entering the competition, Cartwright already had ideas for new games floating around his head. After hearing the 2023 Winter Flowjam theme of “hidden worlds,” he decided to move forward with a plan that later became “The Novavis” – and won second place in the entire competition.
The game requires individuals to navigate through a supernova from inside a spaceship, Cartwright said. Players must find waypoints, chart them and bring them back to leadership to prove the ship works.
“The hidden world theme is connected to the fact that there’s no windows because you’re inside a supernova, which is super bright,” he said. “You have to just use your navigation tools to get around.”
Working together as a team
Cartwright serves as the design part of the team – creating 94% of the game art, along with 98% of the logic and direction for The Novavis. His passion for game design amazed computer science teacher Pete Stremlow, who invited Cartwright to help teach game design classes at the high school.
“He came and did a couple demos for our class – kind of ‘how-to’s’ – for game development, and did a couple walkthroughs to help students get started in Flowlab,” Stremlow said. “I think Jackson is a really, really good example of how a student can take advantage of our computer science classes and make the most of them.”
Kinoshita contributed 3% of the game art, all audio logic, 95% of audio sounds and helped provide assistive direction during The Novavis’s two-week design process.
In addition to developing the audio that helps bring the games to life, Kinioshita is quite an accomplished musician in the VAHS Music Department. Music teacher Eric Anderson said he is a percussionist in the Wind Ensemble, plays piano and percussion in Jazz Band, played percussion in the pit orchestra, serves as a teaching assistant for ninth grade band and composed an original piece of music for the school’s percussion ensemble.
“I get really bored if I’m not making something,” Kinoshita said. “I really like making things and being proud of the things I make.”
Along with The Novavis, Cartwright and Kinoshita have been working on another project – a mobile game called “Galacdrive” – since March, 2022. This game requires players to dodge asteroids and battle different random bosses. They hope to release a final version of Galacdrive to the public before graduating from Verona Area High School in June, 2023.
For Cartwright, one of his favorite things about the game design experience has been getting help from the community. His first-ever Flowjam entry – a solo project called “Universal Crumble” – beat out 81 other designers to receive first place in the summer 2022 competition. This was a Flowjam with the most entries in the competition’s history, the website said.
“I stopped working on games for a few years after that eighth grade assignment, and then I got back into it my junior year,” he said. “It was a lot of fun to work together with other people – since I’ve had times where I’m kinda confused on how I’m supposed to implement something – and then people give me help. It’s really fun to work together with other people and help each other in the community.”
In terms of the future, Cartwright plans on attending Michigan State University’s Game Design Program in the fall. He hopes to work professionally in the game industry as a designer.
“It kind of gives me a sense of purpose,” Cartwright said. “I’ve been an artistic person my whole life. I find when I’m not doing anything, my days get kind of boring and it just feels really dull. So this feels like adding spice onto life.”
Kinoshita will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to study Music Composition.
Cartwright and Kinoshita’s games are currently available for anyone to play online. The dynamic duo plans on making another appearance in Flowlab’s Summer 2023 Flowjam competition.