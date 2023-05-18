Verona Area High School (VAHS) junior Mara Calderon Hinzman is no stranger to stepping out of her comfort zone.
Born and raised in Spain, she grew up speaking both English and Spanish. At the same time, Hinzman was learning Mandarin from a tutor.
At only seven years old, her family moved from their home in Spain to Verona – specifically for the Mandarin program at Verona Area International School (VAIS). Her father was studying at Marquette University and her mom is originally from Wisconsin, she said.
When she arrived in the state, Hinzman said she could not read or write in English – and experienced a bit of culture shock.
However, the environment at VAIS “helped her through it all.”
“There’s so many different cultures of kids there and it was just so welcoming,” she said. “It was the best-case scenario for a kid coming from a different country.”
And despite experiencing two very different cultures between Spain and Wisconsin – from moving back and forth throughout her life – Hinzman said there’s always been one constant.
“It was Mandarin,” she said. “That’s been the only thing I’ve been consistently doing my whole life.”
This story – one of two different worlds but finding a constant unifier in language – is the story that led Hinzman to end with a second place finish at the Wisconsin 2023 Annual Chinese Language Speech Contest in the highest level for Non-Heritage speakers (neither parent speaks Chinese at home).
On Saturday, April 22, Hinzman and other students from the Verona Area School District had impressive finishes in the online competition. Contestants included students from kindergarten to college who delivered speeches, recitations or stories.
“Whatever you would come up with – that's original,” Hinzman said.
VAHS Mandarin teacher Adam Gault came across an essay Hinzman submitted to complete the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. At the time, he said he didn’t know anything about her story.
“Who goes through that – as a seven-year-old coming to another country,” he said.
Hinzman’s essay recounted speaking Chinese while growing up and moving to a new place at a young age. Yet, even as her surroundings changed, Hinzman always had Chinese to fall back to – a unifier in her life.
As one of the hardest languages to learn for native English speakers, Gault said it’s a “different student” that chooses Mandarin as opposed to other languages.
But a lot of times, he said students really surprise him with what they’re able to do.
In addition to her impressive finish at the Chinese Language Contest, Hinzman serves as an English Language Mentor, helping students in the district learn English. She recently received her Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and completed five AP exams.
Hinzman noted that of the recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Chinese Learning Award, one earned a Seal of Biliteracy in Chinese and two will participate in the STEM program at Madison College in the fall.
“I just feel like everyone’s been really successful through this program and school in general,” she said. “Teachers show so many opportunities of what we can do outside of school.”