Governor Tony Evers announced today that the United States and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday, Aug. 12 in honor of 19-year-old Marine Tanner Kaltenberg who died in July, according to Channel 3000.
Lance Corporal Kaltenberg was a 2021 graduate of Verona Area High School (VAHS). He was found dead alongside two Marines in a privately owned car outside of a Speedway gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina – close to where the three Marines were stationed at Camp Lejeune.
According to an AP report, autopsies performed on Wednesday, July 26 determined the deaths resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Our hearts are heavy for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg’s loved ones, fellow Marines and the Verona community as they mourn this tragic loss,” Evers said. “We honor him for his services and selflessness as he is laid to rest in his home state.
A funeral is scheduled for Kaltenberg at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at VAHS, 234 Wildcat Way, according to Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with a burial to follow at Verona Cemetery.
Memorials may be gifted in Kaltenberg’s name to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin, Dane County Toys for Tots or the Verona Area Youth Hockey Association, according to Gunderson. Those interested can express online condolences at gundersonfh.com.