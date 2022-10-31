United Way of Dane County is now helping lower-income individuals and families who make too much to qualify for BadgerCare purchase insurance through healthcare.gov or via its HealthConnect Premium Assistance Program.
Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. However, for guaranteed coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2023, participants must sign up by Dec. 15, 2022. HealthConnect is available on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as resources remain available.
If you enroll in a Silver healthcare.gov plan within that time, live in Dane County, are a U.S. citizen or legal resident and meet the income ranges outlined below, the entire cost of your monthly premium can be covered starting at the beginning of the New Year:
- Family of 1: $13,590-$20,385 per year
- Family of 2: $18,310-$27,465 per year
- Family of 3: $23,030-$34,545 per year
- Family of 4: $27,750-$41,625 per year
- Families of 5+: see webpage for more information
The program is funded through donations from UW Health and Quartz. HealthConnect offers premium rate coverage for 20 plans through Quartz, GHC and Dean to ensure participants have control over their preferred providers, pharmacies and locations of care.
For questions or more information, email healthconnect@uwdc.org, and visit unitedwaydanecounty.org/healthconnect/ to apply for HealthConnect.