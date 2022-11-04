The United Way of Dane County announced that it has been awarded a grant of $1.1 million from the Henry J. Predolin Foundation to support two housing and three food programs throughout Dane County.
This marks the largest grant received from the foundation, adding to their 14 years of support for the United Way, totaling $12.4 million, according to a news release.
With prior funding from the Predolin Foundation, in 2009, the United Way launched its Housing First Initiative, a collaboration between the United Way, YWCA of Madison, The Road Home of Dane County and The Salvation Army of Dane County that aims to expand the capacity of housing for homeless families and connect those families to community-wide resources.
Since then, the program has served 1,624 kids and 728 families.
Additionally, the Predolin Foundation food grants have helped fund the purchase of two refrigerated food delivery trucks and support programs in partnership with Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
“Predolin Foundation congratulates United Way of Dane County on its Centennial,” said Bob Chritton, President of Henry J. Predolin Foundation, in the release. “United Way and its partner agencies have been incredibly successful in using Predolin Foundation funding to reduce housing and food insecurity for Dane County’s poorest children. Their ability to ‘move the needle’ on reducing housing and food insecurity for these children is why Predolin Foundation has funded these programs since 2008, including the 2022 all-time high grant amount of $1,110,000. We look forward to our continued collaboration with United Way as they launch into their next century.”
As part of its Centennial year celebration, the United Way continues to highlight individuals, families, organizations and groups making an impact, and it has recognized the Henry J. Predolin Foundation with a Centennial Community Builder Award.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Henry J. Predolin Foundation Trustees for this transformational
gift,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County in the release. “Their commitment to improving the lives of Dane County’s most vulnerable children and families has been a true inspiration – and their ongoing support has enabled us to make a real difference for thousands of kids across the community. Thank you for being steadfast partners in change!”