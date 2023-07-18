Motorists can expect short-term ramp closures until Sunday, July 23 to complete construction for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WisDOT) US Hwy 18/151 project.
Long-term single lane closures will continue to complete roadwork, but access to driveways and side roads will be maintained. Drivers should limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid traffic impacts.
For more information, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Dustin Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com.
Town Hall Road to West Verona Avenue interchange
Asphalt paving for the eastbound lanes is complete, while upper layer asphalt paving for the westbound outside lane remains ongoing. Additionally, work continues on final gravel shoulders, pavement markings and shoulder rumble strips.
Motorists can expect short-term ramp closures at County Hwy G and County Hwy PD when asphalt paving operations take place in those areas. The County Hwy G eastbound on- and off-ramps will be closed from Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23. The County Hwy PD westbound on-ramp is scheduled to close at the same time.
West Verona Avenue interchange to County PB
Work for this portion of the project is anticipated to begin the week of July 24 once long-term lane closures from Town Hall Rd. to the West Verona Ave. Interchange have been removed.
County PB to Fitchrona Road
Concrete pavement patching for the westbound outside lane and eastbound inside lane is ongoing.
The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound US 18/151 will remain closed until the middle of November.