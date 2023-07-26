The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will remove long-term lane closures from Mt. Horeb to County G and add additional closures to begin work on the third segment of the US HWY 18/151 project on Wednesday, July 26.
In an email update, project engineer Dustin Hunt said all lanes from Mt. Horeb to Hwy G will fully reopen to motorists on July 26. However, new long-term lane closures starting at Hwy G will tie into current closures from County PB to Fitchrona Rd.
While single lane closures will continue to complete roadwork, access to driveways and side roads will be maintained. Drivers should limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid traffic impacts.
The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
For more information, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com.
Town Hall Road to West Verona Avenue interchange
Work continues on final intersection paving, gravel shoulders and pavement markings. In early August, an eight-day ramp closure is anticipated to complete improvements to the ramps at Hwy PD (eastbound on/off), Hwy PD (westbound off) and Hwy G (westbound on/off).
This section will fully reopen to traffic on July 26 when long-term lane closures are removed. The Hwy G eastbound on- and off-ramps will reopen on Saturday, July 22, along with the Hwy PD westbound on-ramp.
West Verona Avenue interchange to County PB
Work on the third and final segment of the Hwy 18/151 project is scheduled to begin on July 26, depending on weather.
County PB to Fitchrona Road
Concrete pavement patching is ongoing for the westbound outside lane, along with pavement replacement for the eastbound inside lane.
Long-term single lane closures will continue. The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound US 18/151 will remain closed until the middle of November.