Motorists should keep new traffic patterns in mind when driving through construction zones along Hwy 18/151 this week.
In a weekly email update, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) project engineer Dustin Hunt noted important changes occurring in the work zone beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1: eastbound traffic lanes will take on a new pattern with narrowed lanes.
“Motorists are advised to leave early as there are slowdowns in the area, especially during peak travel periods,” he said. “When approaching the work zone, slow down, stay alert for workers and keep the phone down.”
The speed limit throughout the work zone from County Hwy G to Fitchrona Rd. is set at 55 mph.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, WisDOT will host a public information meeting to discuss construction along Hwy 18/151 between Town Hall Road and Fitchrona Road. This is a chance for the public to learn about the project and ask questions to staff. There will not be a formal presentation.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln St.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com. The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Town Hall Road to County Hwy G
Improvements to the County PD on- and off-ramps, the PD westbound off-ramp, and the County G westbound on- and off-ramps are scheduled to take place during the middle of August. Eight-day ramp closures will be necessary to complete this work.
All lanes and ramps throughout this portion of the project are currently open to traffic.
County Hwy G to Fitchrona Road
Concrete pavement patching for the westbound outside lane remains ongoing, with pavement replacement on the eastbound outside lane set to begin next week. Concrete replacement for the eastbound inside lane is complete from County PB to Fitchrona Rd.
The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound US Hwy 18/151 will stay closed until the middle of November.