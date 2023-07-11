Construction on the third portion of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT) US Hwy 18/151 project began on Tuesday, July 11.
Long-term single lane closures will continue to complete roadwork. Motorists should limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid traffic impacts.
For more information, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Dustin Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com.
Town Hall Road to West Verona Avenue Interchange
Upper layer asphalt paving for the outside lanes remains ongoing. Work on pavement markings and shoulder rumble strips is scheduled to begin this week.
Long-term single lane closures will continue through this segment of the project, but access to all driveways and side roads will be maintained at all times.
Motorists can expect short-term ramp closures at County G and County PD when asphalt paving operations take place in those areas. The County G eastbound on-ramp and off-ramp are scheduled to close from Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23. The County PD westbound on-ramp is scheduled to close during this time as well.
West Verona Avenue Interchange to County PB
Work on the eastbound outside shoulder was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 11. At the time, no work is scheduled for the westbound outside shoulder.
On July 11, the eastbound lane closure that ends at the Sugar River will be extended to connect with the lane closure near County PB. A westbound lane closure will not take place in the section of the project until the long-term lane closures from Town Hall Road to West Verona Avenue Interchange are removed.
County Hwy PB to Fitchrona Road
Concrete pavement patching for the westbound outside lane will begin on Wednesday, July 12. Replacement of concrete pavement for the eastbound inside lane is ongoing.
Long-term single lane closures will continue in this segment of construction. The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound US 18/151 will remain closed until November.