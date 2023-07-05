The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has resumed work on US Hwy 18/151 following a break over the holiday weekend.
According to a weekly construction update, the project was on pause from noon on Friday, June 30 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 for Independence Day.
WisDOT will hold a public information meeting about the project’s schedule of operations, including traffic impacts and access, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at City Hall. The meeting will follow an open house format for the public to learn about the project and ask questions to staff.
With construction resuming and the subsequent traffic impacts, motorists should continue to limit distractions on the road, plan ahead and find alternative routes when possible.
For more information, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Dustin Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com.
Town Hall Road to West Verona Avenue Interchange
Work on the upper layer asphalt paving for the inside lanes has been completed, while upper layer asphalt paving for the outside lanes remains ongoing.
Long-term single lane closures will continue, but access to all driveways and side roads will be maintained at all times.
Motorists can expect short-term ramp closures at County Hwy G and County Hwy PD when asphalt paving operations work through those specific ramp areas. The County Hwy G Eastbound on-ramp and Eastbound off-ramp are scheduled to close from Monday, July 10 through Sunday, July 16.
The County Hwy PD Westbound on-ramp is expected to close from Wednesday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 18.
County Hwy PB to Fitchrona Road
Concrete pavement patching for the Westbound inside lane has been completed. Westbound traffic is expected to switch to the inside lane on Thursday, July 6. Work to complete concrete pavement patching for the Eastbound inside lane continues.
Long-term single lane closures will continue. The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to Westbound US 18/151 will remain closed until Mid-November. No additional ramp closures are planned at this time.