As construction continues along US Hwy. 18/151, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising motorists to plan ahead, find alternative routes and limit distractions.
“Motorists are advised to leave early as there are slowdowns in the area, especially during peak travel periods. When approaching the work zone, slow down, stay alert for workers and keep the phone down,” Dustin Hunt, WisDOT US 18/151 project engineer, said in a weekly update.
The following is information on roadwork taking place between Friday, June 23 and Friday, June 30, according to the weekly project update.
For more information, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Town Hall Road to West Verona Avenue Interchange
Work continues on the inside lanes for upper layer asphalt paving. Paving for the outside lanes is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 28.
Long-term single lane closures will remain in place, however access to all driveways and side roads will be maintained. No ramp closures are anticipated for this week. Expect the County G eastbound on-ramp and eastbound off-ramp to be closed from Friday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 12.
The speed limit has been reduced in this construction zone to 55 miles per hour when workers are present. Speed limit signs will be posted daily during construction hours.
County PB to Fitchrona Road
Work continues on concrete pavement patches in the inside lane. Replacement of the concrete pavement bridge was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 26.
Long-term single lane closures will continue through this portion of construction. The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound US 18/151 will remain closed until mid-November.
The speed limit for the section remains at 55 miles per hour all day, every day until work is complete.