A cast of over 80 local community members – and a furry friend – are preparing to follow the Yellow Brick Road this month in the Verona Area Community Theather’s (VACT) summer musical.
Performances of the well-loved family classic will run on June 16-18 and June 22-24 at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, according to a VACT news release. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 16-17 and 22-24, with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, June 18.
This delightful adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale brings all the most recognizable songs and moments from the 1939 film to life onstage, the release states. When Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz, she encounters many whimsical characters – good witches, bad witches, animals that talk and scarecrows that walk.
In order to find her way home, Dorothy must follow the Yellow Brick Road to meet the Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends – but also braves many dangers, such as the Wicked Witch of the West.
“To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home,” the release states.
Since the classic film first made an appearance in 1939, this fantasy has continued to be a favorite on film and the stage and shares an inspiring lesson of friendship. Audiences can expect to hear some of the most loved songs from the movie, including “Over the Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had a Brain/a Heart/the Nerve,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard (Follow the Yellow Brick Road),” “Jitterbug” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.”
VACT’s production features a cast of over 80 people of all ages, including multiple full families taking the stage together for the first time, according to the release. Mya Lebakken will take on the role of Dorthy Gale, with Rachel Kleber starring as Aunt Em/Glinda. Long-time VACT performers Garret Coombs, Scott Wieland and Tim Fehling will appear as the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow, respectively.
Award-winning choreographer and director Marsha Heuer directs and choreographs “The Wizard of Oz,” with assistant direction from Marcus Wisniewski, Dale Nickels as producer and Brett Wagner as music director.
Additionally, a live dog will reprise the role of Toto, while flying mechanisms for Glinda, the Witch and flying monkeys will surely intrigue the audience at any age.
“We are so excited to bring this show to life for an audience and take them over the rainbow,” Heuer said in the release. “With an amazing cast that ranges from 4-years-old to happily retired, we cannot wait to show this community our version of this iconic classic musical!”
Tickets cost $17 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. They are available for purchase online in advance or at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vact.org.