Tanner Kaltenberg – a Madison native and 2021 graduate of Verona Area High School – was one of the three Marines found dead early on Sunday, July 23 in a vehicle in Hampstead, North Carolina, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Marine Corps identified the three individuals as Lance Corporal Kaltenberg, 19, Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma and Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida.
A Pender County Sheriff’s Office Facebook press release states that at approximately 9 a.m., deputies responded to investigate a missing person report.
According to an AP report, Pender County Sheriff's Office deputies found the three Marines parked in a privately owned Lexus sedan outside a Speedway gas station. Autopsies performed on Wednesday, July 26 determined that all three deaths resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning.
It remains unknown how long the Marines were deceased before being discovered on Sunday, according to Channel 3000.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the release states. “There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community.”
Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021, according to Channel 3000. All three Marines were serving at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina – located 29 miles northeast of the Speedway gas station, AP News states.
Kaltenberg, Dockery and Garcia were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group, according to AP News.
“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams said in a news release. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”
In addition to serving at Camp Lejeune, Kaltenberg previously served in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and San Diego, according to Channel 3000. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon and Global War on Terror Service Medal.
The Verona Area School District released the following statement regarding the former student’s death:
“The Verona Area School District would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Tanner J. Kaltenberg,” a district email statement reads. “His passing is a tragic loss for our school community, his loved ones and our country.”