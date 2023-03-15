Throughout the month of February, Verona Area High School students in Abbi Ewert’s American Sign Language (ASL) one, two and three classes worked to learn about and educate others on a history too often untold – Black ASL.
During the Black ASL unit – which Ewert teaches every February as part of Black History Month – students in level one focus on research and a presentation. Level two students compile a timeline and map, while level three students complete an interactive piece, such as QR codes linking to different TikToks, YouTube videos or deaf Black-owned businesses.
Though the classes worked on different portions of the project, all the pieces came together in a final gallery that was displayed at the high school.
“Level one (students) did the bulk of the work,” Ewert said. “Then a gallery gets put together by the two other levels that have learned about it and presented on it, and now they’re just kinda recycling that and making it into something more culturally responsive to their environment – where it’s TikTok, using your phones, using technology – to spread the word.”
After researching Black ASL history during level one classes, freshman Haley Denham noticed a lot of information was covered up.
“When I was doing research, I was doing it on education during segregation time,” Denham said. “It was really, really hard to find information on the Black history – it was all covered up by the white history… It was hard to put our presentation together when you didn’t have information on something that was a really difficult period for a lot of people.”
Freshman Dicerin Phommachack focused their research on Black Deaf culture and had a similar experience as Denham.
“It was really hard to piece together all the little bits and combine it into a big portrait,” Phommachack said. “It was hard to find that information because all of it has been covered up. I had to rely on one or two websites for all the information.”
Phommachack said it was interesting to see just how different Black ASL is from ASL, noting it’s more expressive.
“It’s bigger than words, honestly,” Phommachack said.
Black ASL uses a much larger signing space with two hands, more facial expressions, character and personality, Ewert said.
Ewert bases the unit on a book called “The Hidden Treasure of Black ASL” by Carolyn McCaskill, which includes information on linguistics, history, background and culture from years of research.
The students complete a book study by watching a Black deaf woman sign chapters from the book. Since Ewert is not Black or deaf, she believes it’s important that the information comes from a person who has agency in that community.
“I’m a hearing person – I’m not deaf, it’s not my language – I’m borrowing it to educate others,” she said. “But in the Deaf community, that’s not always a positive thing – the Deaf community wants deaf people to teach their deaf language, which makes total sense… However, on the other side of the coin, it’s good that the language is getting to that many people.”
And the goal of the unit is not to learn Black ASL, Ewert said, but rather to have students know it’s out there and start conversations about the language and history.
This year marks Ewert’s fourth year teaching at Verona Area High School, noting she is turning out 300-400 students who know at least something about Deaf culture.
“Even if they didn’t retain it all or come everyday, they still got a good idea of what Deaf culture is, what Deaf history is, how to sign, how to interact with the Deaf community – and that’s the biggest piece – to be respectful of their language, their culture, their community,” she said. “It is not ours, they just let us come under their wing.”
After completing the level one unit, one of senior Natalie Marshall’s biggest takeaways was learning that a lot of Deaf culture is brought up through Black history and Black Deaf culture.
“They’ve paved the way for so many people, and I think that’s important to highlight even if we can’t find it on the Internet,” Marshall said. “I think this whole unit in general was informing and enlightening to hear about, because these stories – you don’t hear about them that often – and it was really interesting to see how people don’t know about it and it was great to learn about.”