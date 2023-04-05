Throughout March, the Verona Area School District participated in Youth Art Month, an initiative started in 1961 that is administered by The Council for Art Education, according to the National Art Education Association website.
Youth Art Month is a national program that “provides a medium for recognizing skills developed through visual art experiences unlike any other curriculum subjects, such as problem-solving, creativity, communication and observation,” the website states.
In honor of this initiative, the VASD hosts an art gallery at the high school combining the artistic talents of students in grades K-8. Many schools in the district also participate in individual art events throughout March, as well as later in the spring, according to Badger Ridge art teacher Sarah Grotsky.
One of these events, known as “Fine Arts Week,” took place at the Verona Area High School during the week of March 13-17, VAHS art teacher Kayleen Parker said.
“It’s a week where we try to make the arts in our high school more visible and provide more opportunities for every student in the school to experience some type of visual art or music,” Parker said.
During Fine Arts Week, both the music and art departments host a variety of events. Parker said the music department performs concerts throughout the school day for different classes to listen to.
Additionally, the music department held the second annual “Piano and Pastries” on Wednesday, March 15. Before the school day began, VAHS staff could visit the music department for what many called “a great start to their day,” with a variety of pastries available for staff to enjoy accompanied by piano music performed by VAHS students themselves.
In the art department, Parker said all students were invited to attend various activities scheduled throughout the week, such as painting and crafts like stamping or collage-making. During lunch, students also had the opportunity to create artwork on pottery wheels in the atrium.
Fine Arts Week is not only for students, though, Parker said. Like the Piano and Pastries event in the music department, the art department also provides opportunities for VAHS staff to get involved and connect as colleagues.
Every year, Parker said the department offers a “Whine and Paint Night,” where typically 15-20 staff members enjoy snacks and create paintings together.
Staff members are always encouraged to offer their own activities as well, Parker said. For example, staff members who love to crochet, paint with watercolors or listen to a particular kind of music might offer respective activities to connect with students.
“We have an incredibly creative staff in general,” she said. “The arts are not pigeon-holed into the music and art department, but we have people who enjoy working with artistic materials all across our school.”
For Parker, it doesn’t get better than teaching art in Verona, especially with the resources and opportunities available for students.
“I mean, teaching art in itself is a really awesome experience because we get to help kids communicate in a way that they don’t get to necessarily do in other classes,” she said. “Art is all about communication, but it’s a visual medium rather than written or spoken.”
Parker said students have access to some of the best materials at the high school. Both photography and visual media programs at VAHS utilize industry-standard equipment, such as DSLR cameras and Adobe Creative Suite.
“People who are creatives that make this their career, they’re using the same stuff that our kids are using,” she said. “So that’s really special to me.”
When walking through the VAHS Art Department, Parker said – from her perspective – it is on par with a college-level department, not only in terms of resources, but in the physical spaces themselves.
“We have beautiful classrooms,” she said. “We have so much natural light and 16 wheels in the ceramic studio. It doesn’t get better than teaching art at Verona.”