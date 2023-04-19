The Verona Area High School entered a “building secure” status at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 due to a potential threat regarding the school, according to a district news release.
According to the release, the Verona Police Department (VPD) alerted VAHS to a potential threat made by a community member about the high school. Throughout the afternoon, VPD identified and located the individual who made the threat in the community.
The individual was not on any VASD property, including the VAHS campus, and was not attempting to enter any VASD property, according to the release.
During building secure status, external access to the building is secured and interior movement of students and staff is limited. Like usual, classroom doors remained locked while teaching and learning continued.
The building secure status was lifted at approximately 3:22 p.m., according to the release.
“As always, we are thankful for our strong, ongoing collaboration with the Verona Police Department,” the release states. “There will be a Verona Police Department presence at Verona Area High School on Thursday and Friday for increased safety and support.”
The district continues to encourage students, families and staff to help maintain a safe learning environment by reporting incidents as soon as possible using any of the following mechanisms:
The tip reporting system enables quick, easy and anonymous reporting of concerns to school officials 24/7 every day of the year
Contact a member of the safety and security team by calling 608-653-1004
Tell a trusted adult staff member working in any of the schools