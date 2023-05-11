Students, staff and families of Verona Area High School gathered in the Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 9 for a night of celebrating graduating seniors who received academic, achievement and scholarship awards.
This was the last senior award ceremony for VAHS Principal Pamela Hammen, who has announced her resignation following the 2022-2023 academic year. Superintendent Tremayne Clardy thanked her for decades of service, the many hearts she’s touched and minds she’s challenged with a great curriculum.
“On behalf of the Verona Area School District, on behalf of our Board of Education members who are joining us today – thank you,” he said.
Cum Laude
Students who received this award maintained a grade point average of 3.5-3.79 throughout their high school career.
Recipients are: Max Ahlman, Samuel Akere, Keila Barnard, Mia Blomberg, Lilliah Blum, Joshua Bradley, Justin Buchanan, Amber Burdette, Sarai Camilo Contreras, Cecilia Cartwright, Ryan Cassiday, Michael Comber, Anthony Covarrubias Garcia, Carlos Cruz Porro, Trevor Devereaux, Ian Donovan, Alexander Drye, Daniel Duong, Javier Duran Rico, Lydia Durnen, Kean Ehiorobo, Oscar Euceda Lopez, Jonathan Flores Martinez, Elizabeth Hanson, Nicholas Hendricks, Sydney Jackson, Maddox Kawecki, Kadden Kittleson, Michael Leiberg, Mary Leskovar, Kayla Lewis, Ryan Mancilla, Atticus Marse, Natalie Marshall, Cole McDermott, Aramis Mindiola Guerrero, Conrad Moline, Caitlin Nachazel, Sophia Neher, Solana Noble, Blake Oleson, Cael Pertzborn, Annie Rodriguez Serna, Pierson Roman, Brennan Sarver, Michael Schleeper, Yassin Secka, Mary Smith, Joanna Sobrevilla Calderon, Jordan Starkey, Joseph Thies, Lydia Timmerman, Brian Vazquez Trejo, Lauren Volk, Andrew Waller, Mercedie Yang and Emma Zick.
Magna Cum Laude
Students who received this award maintained a grade point average of 3.8-3.99 throughout their high school career.
Recipients are: Madeline Andres, Mason Armstrong, Ben Aune, Drake Badger, Mason Bahr, Livia Bakken, Alejandra Barbosa, Celia Bartels, Griffin Battles, Julia Beardsley, Oliver Becker, Amanda Beggs, Sarah Bekx, Elise Benz, Emma Billmeyer, Soren Blasiole, Hilary Blomberg, Ethan Blum, Mathias Boehm, Lars Brotzman, Luciana Castellanos, Aiko Chaja, Wyatt Charlan, Raya Charles, Andrea Chaves-Lazaro, Drew Chorlton, Daniel Christian, Adeline Chvala, Charlotte Clubb, Ellie Colquhoun, Reece Cordray, Meilyn Cravens, Ella Crowley, Finley Deischer, Connor Doeppers, Hannah Dohnal, Allison Fee, Alec Fernandez, Maria Fernandez Meschisi, Jordan Franke, Lily Frye, Henry Gabrielski, Chloe Glick, Maria Gonzalez Pacheco, Evan Grimme, Rachel Hall, Lilly Hauski, Goodwin Hawks, Alyssa Herman, Logan Hopp, Isaac Jurgensen, Anika Kaehny-Walz, Laura Kisting, Julia Klahr, Noah Kotelnicki, Evan Krull, Liam Lalor, Paige Lambe, Kaylee Larson, Maria Larson, Leora Lewandowski, Amanda Lin, Emma Linder, Maja Lindgren, Ryan Llanto, Albert Luckas, Sean Lytle, Gabriel Maldonado, Ava Maradiaga, Madeline Marten, Megan McMunn, Megan Merlet, Claire Meyer, Viktor Mitchell, Maxim Mitiaev, Benjamin Mueller, Addison Murphy, Maisy Nevins, Whitney Nielsen, Emily Nunn, Virginia O’Brien, Carlos Ordonez Davila, Zane Oshiro, Elizabeth Osting, Eva Perez, Allison Prough, Alex Prout, Hayley Rahn, Jack Reese, Ian Reller, Elena Risgaard, Kyle Risley, Alyssa Jennifer Rosanes, Jessy Ruckman, Katherine Ryan, Julia Sanders, Riley Sass, Courtney Schmidt, Steven Shorter, Jordan Sommers, Audrey Stoesz, Calvin Strasser, Reagan Sutter, Gabriel Tennyson, Lucky Thao, Julia Trias, Liam Updegrove, Danica Vancik, Caelyn Weaver, Gwyneth Webster, Jake Willkom, Bronwyn Wunder and Zackary Zimmerman.
Summa Cum Laude
Students who received this award maintained a grade point average of 4.0 throughout their high school career.
Recipients are: Kathleen Bjorklund, Addison Blomberg, Sotera Boado, Jasmine Connor, Mason Fewel, Julia Huseth, Alexander Klimm, Will Knueve, Evalyn Lotta, Amy Luginbuhl, Benjamin Mast, Megan Murphy, Erin Nick, Ayaan Nihal, Silas Oakley, Sibdi Olvera Garcia, Ojaswi Pasachhe, Jamie Puent, Lucy Rammer, Jocelyn Riddle, Abigail Rupnow, Sydney Schultz, Edilfanta Van de Grift, Audrey Wallander, Laura Wang, Patrick Williams, Morgan Witkowski and Amy Yi.
AP Scholars
Students who scored three or higher on three or more AP exams earned the distinction of AP Scholar.
Recipients are: Samuel Akere, Drake Badger, Julia Beardsley, Sarah Bekx, Emma Billmeyer, Mathias Boehm, Matt Bonds, Ryan Cassiday, Adeline Chvala, Trevor Devereaux, Connor Doeppers, Lily Frye, Chloe Glick, Alyssa Herman, Sydney Jackson, Anika Kaehny-Walz, Alex Klimm, Will Knueve, Evan Krull, Maria Larson, Amanda Lin, Emma Linder, Evalyn Lotta, Albert Luckas, Whitney Nielsen, Ayaan Nihal, Blake Oleson, Zane Oshiro, Elizabeth Osting, Alex Prout, Ari Qureshi, Julia Sanders, Riley Sass, Courtney Schmidt, Steven Shorter, Jordan Sommers, Ella Standiford, Lydia Timmerman, Edilfanta Van de Grift, Nathan Warner, Gwyneth Webster, Patrick Williams, Bailey Zampardi and Zack Zimmerman.
AP Scholars with Honors
Students who earned an average of at least 3.25 on all AP exams and scored three or higher on four or more of these exams earned the distinction of AP Scholars with Honors.
Recipients are: Ethan Blum, Cecilia Cartwright, Mason Fewel, Rachel Hall, Leora Lweandowski, Benjamin Mast, Silas Oakley, Eva Perez, Allison Prough and Jamie Puent.
AP Scholars with Distinction
Students who earned an average of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and scored three or higher on five or more these exams earned AP Scholars with Distinction.
Recipients are: Livia Bakken, Celia Bartels, Sotera Boado, Julia Huseth, Okaswi Pasachhe, Zoe Qureshi, Jocelyn Riddle, Josiah Thomas, Liam Updegrove, Laura Wang, Carson Weaver and Amy Yi.
WI Academic Excellence Scholars
Wisconsin established the Academic Excellence Scholarship to encourage students with the highest grade point averages in the state to continue their education within the state. This scholarship will not be officially announced until this summer.
Nominees are: Benjamin Mast, Megan Murphy, Patrick Williams and Ojaswi Pasachhe.
WI Technical Excellence Scholars
Wisconsin established the Technical Excellence Scholarship to recognize students who have achieved the highest level of proficiency in Career and Technical Education. This scholarship will not be officially announced until this summer.
Nominees are: Soren Johnson, Garrett Heitke, Noah Sanders and Gabriel Maldonado.
Wisconsin Seal of Biliteracy
The Wisconsin Seal of Biliteracy is a nationally recognized award of distinction for graduating seniors who demonstrate high levels of language proficiency in English and a partner language, as well as global-socio cultural competence and readiness for the 21st century global society.
Recipients are: Ojaswi Pasachhe, Patrick Williams, Celia Bartels, Andrea Chaves Lazaro, Maria Gonzalez Pacheco, Sibdi Olvera Garcia, Alex Prout, Jesus Vilchez Leon and Samuel Akere.
National Merit Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarship. Students become eligible by scoring highly on the PSAT exam during their junior year.
Finalists are: Albert Luckas, Benjamin Mast, Ojaswi Pasachhe, Caelyn Weaver and Patrick Williams.
Kohl Student Initiative Scholarship
This scholarship is awarded to 100 high school seniors throughout the state and seeks to help remove the financial barrier of obtaining a post-secondary education. Recipients put forth extraordinary effort to do their best in the classroom and have overcome significant obstacles or adversity.
The recipient of this award is Yassin Secka.
Scholarship Awards
Local scholarship award recipients were also recognized during the award ceremony. These include:
Alvin L. Groth Scholarship – Anthony Covarrubias Garcia
Barbara Price Scholarship – Patrick Williams and Yassin Secka
Conzemius Scholarship Scholarship – Magnolia Adanhou, Raymond Powe and Erick Hernandez-Munguia.
Core Knowledge Charter School Scholarship – Sophie Neher
Earl Blizzard Memorial Scholarship – Ojaswi Pasachhe and Lilly Hauski
Employer Group Scholarship – Alejandro Hernandez Velasco
Grant Langer Memorial Scholarship – Evan Krull
James E. Doyle Memorial Scholarship – Alec Fernandez
Joseph Henderson Memorial Scholarship – Amy Yi
Kenzi Valentyn Scholarship – Denali Kraemer
Kismet Books Scholarship – Andrea Chavez-Lazaro
Lindsey Snow Scholarship – Daniel Christian
Marti Rice Memorial Scholarship – Tomas Sandoval
Richard and Ellen Meister Scholarship – Henry Gabrielski
Michael C. Spellman Scholarship – Caitlin Nachazel
Opportunity 2020 Scholarship – Joshua Estrada-Serrano
Opportunity 34 Scholarship – Jasmine Connor and Megan Murphy
VASD Partners Actively Learning (PALS) Scholarship – Oscar Carabell, Javier Duran Rico, Chloe Glick, Julia Sanders, Steven Shorter and Gwyneth Webster
Rotary Scholarships – Emily Nunn (Marshall Meritorious Scholarship), Madeline Andres (Marshall Meritorious Scholarship) and Ellie Colquhoun (John White Scholarship)
The Reader’s Scholarship – Lily Frye
Tim Harrington Memorial Scholarship – Luciana Castellanos
Trade Industry-Alumni Scholarship – Soren Johnson and Kien Schwartz
VAHS Alumni Scholarship – Hayley Rahn
VASD Admin Team Scholarship – Jordan Starkey
VASD Multicultural Student Scholarship – Sibdi Olvera Garcia
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship – Soren Blasiole
Verona Optimist Scholarship – Allison Fee and Jacob Anderson