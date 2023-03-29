Verona Area High School’s all-senior SeaPerch team – Team (GB)^2 – won first place in a regional competition against several area schools and will now advance to the International SeaPerch Competition at the University of Maryland in May, according to a news release.
Co-captains Laura Wang and Patrick Williams earned the opportunity to represent Southwest Wisconsin in the international competition. Members on the VAHS SeaPerch team include Liam Updegrove, Amy Yi and Charlotte Clubb. Science club advisor Hope Mikkelson and engineering advisor Rick Boehm organize the team.
Building a SeaPerch is STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) focused, the release states, and allows students to design, construct and compete with remote operated vehicles (ROVs) in an underwater environment.
The team of state champions was originally two different groups who overcame obstacles and failures continuously until eventually joining forces, according to the release. The original group names were “Gentle Bread” and “Gut Biome,” with the combined team aptly named “(GB)^2.”
After merging groups, the members immediately began optimizing available material, spending lunches, mornings and days outside of school to redesign a new ROV that included the best components of both original designs.
“This did not come without challenges,” senior Laura Wang said in the release. “Constructing a SeaPerch ROV requires troubleshooting the hardware, notoriously finicky circuitry and faulty components.”
When faced with these challenges, the team had to think creatively, designing additional 3D printed parts that made their ROV uniquely stable and aqua-dynamic.
According to the release, senior Patrick Williams is excited to lead the team to the international competition.
“This is something we have worked really hard for – we have had setbacks and we have come together as a team to overcome the many failures we encountered and are all excited to be the first to travel to compete on an international scale,” Williams said in the release.
While teams from VAHS have reached the international level of the SeaPerch competition in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented members from attending in-person.
Any support is welcome to help the team represent VAHS and the state of Wisconsin, the release states. For more information on how to help, contact Hope Mikkelson at mikkelsh@verona.k12.wi.us or Rick Boehm at boehmr@verona.k12.wi.us.