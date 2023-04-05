Verona Area High School senior Livia Bakken won a second-place award at the annual regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) in January 2023, according to a news release.
Bakken received recognition in the poster presentation for her project on abdominal trauma due to gunshot wounds, taking home a monetary award and certificate.
Through a biomedical innovations science class at VAHS, Bakken researched and honed her writing skills for her career, the release states. She is a writer and performed analysis for her current book.
“As a writer, I must comprehend the biology and science of such an injury so that I may include it error-free in my book,” Bakken said in the release. “Both research-conducted observational studies and experimental design methods were used to investigate my topic and to determine how the events in my book would accurately play out.”
According to their website, JSHS is a Department of Defense sponsored STEM program (science, technology, engineering and math) that encourages high school students to conduct research in the respective fields, while also publicly recognizing students for their achievements.
“By connecting talented students, their teachers and research professionals at affiliated symposia and by rewarding research excellence, JSHS aims to widen the pool of trained talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to our nation,” the JSHS website states.
The regional and national symposia occur annually during the academic year and reach over 8,000 students and teachers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the Department of Defense Schools in Europe and the Pacific.
VAHS biology teacher Hope Mikkelson accompanied Bakken and four other students – Jack Reese, Noah Koltenicki, Keila Barnard and Val Malina – to Treehaven for this year’s Upper Michigan/Wisconsin regional symposium. Sixteen students proposed projects, however five were selected to present this year, the release states.
“I am proud of the work these students did and time they took to prepare for their presentations,” Mikkelson said in the release. “To be able to come home with a second-place win is fantastic.”