Just The Facts

BGCDC is a local non-profit youth development organization that serves over 4,400 youth in ten locations, including eight school-based sites and three Club sites, according to the release.

Clubs fuel kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve through programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development, Education & Career Development, Health & Life Skills, The Arts and Sports, Fitness & Recreation.

