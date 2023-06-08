The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC), in partnership with the Verona Area School District (VASD) and Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), has announced that 232 AVID/TOPS seniors will graduate in June and attend colleges and universities across the United States starting in the fall, according to a BGCDC news release.
Scholars, family members, educators and special guests celebrated these big achievements during a College Decision Day program on Tuesday, May 23 at the University of Wisconsin. The evening was emceed by Bianca Martin, host of the local weekday podcast “City Cast Madison,” and featured remarks from local leaders, the release states.
“College Decision Day is an incredible event to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our graduating AVID/TOPS scholars. Each one of these students has worked very hard, and we are excited to use this night to highlight their accomplishments,” Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said in the release. “Our partnership has a history of proven impact on black and brown youth. AVID/TOPS students are significantly more likely than their peers to earn more AP and honors credits and enroll and persist through college, and we are excited to share that a new evaluation this summer will highlight these continued results and in some cases, improvements in our impact.”
The recognized scholars will graduate from Verona Area High School (VAHS), La Follette, Vel Phillips Memorial, East and West and are part of the AVID/TOPS program. AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) is a college readiness system including an elective course focused on organization strategies, study skills, tutorial support, critical thinking and career/college awareness, according to the release.
AVID is partnered with TOPS (Teens of Promise), a program sponsored by BGCDC. TOPS provides full-time student coordinators at VAHS and the four MMSD high schools, along with summer internships, career programming, funding for more than 100 tutors throughout the elective course and college/career field trips, according to the release.
The program began at East High School in 2008 with 28 students and now serves around 1,200 students annually.
“The reading, writing, inquiry, organization and collaboration skills that scholars learn through AVID helps them build a strong, solid academic foundation,” Tremayne Clardy, VASD superintendent, said in the release. “The experiences they have outside of the classroom, such as community internships and college visits, help them identify their passions and goals. We are filled with gratitude for our Verona Area School District staff who bring AVID to life, and to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County for the amazing partnership that supports students and brings them so many impactful experiences.”
“This is an incredibly exciting time of year as our graduating AVID/TOPS scholars and their families begin to finalize plans for their academic and professional future,” Carlton D. Jenkins, MMSD superintendent, said in the release. AVID/TOPS College Decision Day is a celebration of our scholars who are only at the beginning of realizing their full potential. As educators, there is nothing more rewarding than celebrating our scholars’ achievements as a community.”