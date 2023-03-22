The Optimist Club of Verona hosted an oratorical contest on Thursday, March 16 at the Verona Senior Center, with three Verona Area High School students taking home first, second and third-place honors, according to a news release.
Freshman Ella Farritor placed first in the contest, receiving an award of $200. Junior Aariya Gopal was awarded $150 for second place, while junior Ava Bogen took home a $100 third place award. All three winners also received medals.
Both Farritor and Gopal will compete at the zone level against winners from other Optimist Clubs in the area on April 15. Winners of the zone competition can then lead to District, Regional and International contests in which the students can win up to $22,500 in scholarships, the release states.
This year’s oratorical contest surrounded the theme of “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.” Six contestants participated who ranged in age from sixth to twelfth grade. Each student presented four to five minute speeches.
Speakers were scored based on four different categories, such as poise, content of speech, overall effectiveness, along with delivery and presentation, according to the website.
“I am so proud not just of the winners, but of all the contestants – two of them were only 11-years-old,” Club President Jodi Farritor said in the release. “Our Optimist Club knows that they all have a bright future ahead of them.”
Although the Optimist Club of Verona has been active in the community since June 2, 1955, this is the club’s second year participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest, according to the release. Other programs and service projects include running the hamburger stand at Verona Hometown Days and using the funds to provide grants to local youth activities and yearly scholarships.
The Verona Optimists is a non-profit charitable organization and a member of both the Verona Chamber of Commerce and the Verona Community Betterment Association, according to their website. Verona Optimists share a mission of bringing out the best in youth by providing hope and positive vision.
As one of the world’s largest service club organizations, Optimist International has over 80,000 adults and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada and throughout the word, the release states. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the most popular programs in the organization with over 2,000 clubs participating annually.
Following the motto “Bringing out the best in youth, in our communities and in ourselves,” Optimists oversee positive service projects that reach over six million young people yearly, according to the release. To learn more about the club, visit veronaoptimists.org.