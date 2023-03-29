The Verona Area High School will host a day-long Latinos United Leadership Summit, Latinos Unidos en Comunidad, for students in grades 8-11 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, according to a district news release.
The summit is designed to give students a chance to get to know each other, hear from a broad range of speakers and develop leadership skills, the release states. City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz will welcome students during the day-long event. Diaz served as a City of Verona alderperson from 2012-2018 prior to becoming mayor.
David Aguayo – public policy manager at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce – will provide the keynote address, the release states. Participants will then attend breakout sessions to learn from business leaders, academics, a professional soccer organization, nonprofit leaders, artists, educators, elected officials and more.
Speakers will share information and help students explore topics such as finding and navigating career and life paths, community organizing, finding community during college, networking, multicultural Greek life, how local government impacts daily life, how to get involved in local government, accomplishing goals, the field of analytics and the fusion of the culture, music and traditions of Mexico through dance, the release states.
The day will culminate with students themselves leading a collaborative session and completing a community building art project.