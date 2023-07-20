The Verona Area Performing Arts Series (VAPAS) is excited to announce their 2023-2024 concert season.
According to a press release, performances will consist of “One Night in Memphis” – a tribute to the Broadway show “Million Dollar Quartet,” “Nashville Legacy” – a journey back in time to Nashville’s Golden Era and “I Am, He Said” – a Neil Diamond tribute.
Subscriptions are available for purchase through Sept. 1 online at vapas.org. Individual event tickets will be available after Sept. 1.
‘One Night in Memphis’
“One Night in Memphis” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
This show is a tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash and features former cast members of the Broadway hit “Million Dollar Quartet.”
“Gospel, country and 1950’s rock and roll are all mixed together and recorded at the Sun Recording Studio,” the VAPAS website states. “This recording, made on Dec. 4, 1956, stands as a monument to four living legends who had never met before and jammed out songs. Sam Phillips at Sun Studio recorded this interaction – unbeknown to the artists – and called the recording “The Million Dollar Quartet.”
‘Nashville Legacy’
“Nashville Legacy” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
Pianist Jason Coleman and guitarist Meagan Taylor will take audiences on a journey back in time to Nashville’s “Golden Era,” sharing the music made famous by Coleman’s grandfather, Floyd Cramer and Taylor’s uncle, Chet Atkins, along with the numerous pop, country and rock artists they impacted.
Coleman and Taylor will tell tales of Nashville’s early recording days. Floyd Cramer’s unique “slip note” piano style was an essential part of many country, pop and rock hits in the 1950’s and ‘60s and is widely regarded at the standard for country piano, according to the VAPAS website.
Chet Atkin’s innovative thumb and two finger guitar style led him to become known as one of the world’s preeminent guitar virtuosos, with many of the records he produced for RCA becoming classics.
Coleman and Taylor “bring new life to the Nashville sound by playing songs like Floyd’s “Last Date” on piano and Chet’s “Freight Train” on guitar – and will sing the music of Patsy Cline, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley,” the website states.
‘I Am, He Said’
“I Am, He Said” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
This is a celebration of an amazing musician – Neil Diamond – starring Matt Vee. Matt, Jeff and Tommy Vee, nephew and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, respectively, join forces with their family and friends to celebrate the music from the timeless catalog of Neil Diamond, according to the VAPAS website.
Including songs like “Cracklin Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold over 100 million copies worldwide, sharing music that has withstood five decades. He created songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple, along with the Monkee’s “I’m a Believer.”
“This is not a tribute show,” Tommy Vee says of the performance. “This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon we all love.”