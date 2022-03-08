The Verona Action Team will be hosting candidate interviews for the Verona Area School District Board of Education on Tuesday, March 15, ahead of the April 5 election.
The Zoom webinar forum will include candidates Joe Hanes, Jo Ellen Kilkenny and Nicole Vafadari and will run from 7-7:45 p.m. Those interested in joining to hear the questions and answers from the candidates can contact the Verona Action Team at vatverona@gmail.com.
For those who are not able to watch live, a recording will be available on the Verona Action Team’s Youtube channel.