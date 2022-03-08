Verona Action Team Logo

Follow the Verona Action Team at facebook.com/veronaactionteam.

 Photo courtesy of Verona Action Team

The Verona Action Team will be hosting candidate interviews for the Verona Area School District Board of Education on Tuesday, March 15, ahead of the April 5 election.

The Zoom webinar forum will include candidates Joe Hanes, Jo Ellen Kilkenny and Nicole Vafadari and will run from 7-7:45 p.m. Those interested in joining to hear the questions and answers from the candidates can contact the Verona Action Team at vatverona@gmail.com.

For those who are not able to watch live, a recording will be available on the Verona Action Team’s Youtube channel.

Tags

Recommended for you