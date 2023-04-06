The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a state budget resolution to address gaps in school funding as per-pupil aid lags behind inflationary costs and pandemic aid approaches expiration in 2024.
During the Monday, April 3 meeting, Chad Wiese – district deputy superintendent of business services – said the entire state of Wisconsin has been in a similar financial situation, with more than one-third of the districts passing referendums as a potential remedy.
“I think another 85 school districts have operating questions on the spring ballot related to the chaos (of) our state budget and inflation paired together,” he said.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) website, per-pupil aid is categorical state aid that provides additional funding to school districts based on a three-year average membership from the district’s revenue limit worksheet. Revenue limits were implemented during the 1993-1994 school year and act as the maximum amount of revenue a district can raise through state general aid and property tax.
Wiese said for the last two-year state budget, ESSER funds – additional money for pandemic response – were wedged in as a stopgap at the state level. Due to this, revenue limits froze and did not increase with inflation.
Yet with rising inflation – and the expiration of ESSER funds in 2024 – many districts find themselves lagging way behind. The $19 million referendum passed in November will prevent a fiscal cliff from occurring at VASD, Wiese said, but ultimately happens at the local level.
“Just because we passed a referendum had nothing to do with what we get for the state assisting us to fund our schools,” he said. “In fact, it kind of does the opposite. As we spend more per-pupil compared to our peers, that state actually funds us less of a ratio. We are watching some numbers on the next two-year state budget very closely.”
From 2002 to 2020, Wisconsin’s per-pupil spending ranking dropped from 11th to 25th. As a result, the state pays the lowest amount of taxes on record – which has happened at the expense of public schools, Wiese said.
While VASD continues to see increases in enrollment and staffing to support such increases, around three-fourths of school districts in Wisconsin are experiencing declining enrollment, according to Wiese.
“With us having passed a referendum, and increased enrollment, we’re at a better spot than most school districts and need to continue to remind ourselves how fortunate we really are,” he said.
Based on this information, the board approved the following resolutions to the 2023-2025 stage budget: an increase of at least $1,000 to revenue limits over the two-year budget period, an increase in mandated services for students with disabilities with at least 60% reimbursement and to fund services through widely accessible, noncompetitive means that serve the diverse needs of school districts, such as mental health, school nutrition, bilingual support, services for students in poverty and rural students.
“Our students deserve these supports,” Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said. “We want to provide those – funding should never be an issue (to) why there’s even a discussion.”
The board also unanimously approved signing a letter regarding the resolution to state leadership in partnership with area school districts.
A VASD 2023-2024 Budget Hearing will take place on Monday, September 25, as unanimously approved by the board. Yet, the state budget will determine how much state revenue the district will receive in aid – ultimately playing a large role in district budget decisions.
And while the new fiscal year begins on July 1, it is possible that deliberations could push the signing of a 2023-2025 state budget out beyond that. In that case, VASD would continue to operate under the previous state budget until the new proposal becomes law.
Other items approved by the board include a 2023-2024 health insurance benefits package and an Intergovernmental Cooperative Agreement with the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD). The annual agreement allows MMSD and VASD to cooperate and collaborate on 4-year-old kindergarten programs in licensed child care centers near the shared boundary of the two districts.
Additionally, the board approved a monitoring report regarding a new social studies curriculum, which will ultimately lead to high quality standards aligned social studies instruction with student performance measurements during the 2023-2024 school year. The goal of a new curriculum is to be more inquiry-based and foster critical thinking.
“While content is important, it’s really skills and critical thinking that we’re trying to develop in our classrooms,” Clardy said. “As much as I love the game show ‘Jeopardy’ and I try to watch it every day, it’s not what we are… If I can google an answer in five seconds, it’s the wrong question.
At the last meeting before the 2023 Spring Election, the board thanked member Kristina Navarro-Haffner for her six years of service in what Clardy called a “bittersweet moment” for the VASD Board of Education.
“You have been a tireless advocate for the students and the families of our district,” president Meredith Stier Christensen said. “This building has your fingerprints all over it.”
“Schools are so integral to this community, which is why I love living in Verona,” Navarro-Haffner said. “I’ve lived here 16 years and I would absolutely go back and make the same choice again.”