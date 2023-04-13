The first ever Latinos United Leadership Summit, Latinos Unidos en Comunidad, brought together students, staff and speakers for a day full of learning, engaging in meaningful conversations, community building – and even dancing.
Organized by a committee of both staff and students, the day-long summit on Thursday, March 30 invited nearly 100 students from grades 8-11 to participate at the Verona Area High School, according to Secondary Multilingual Programs Coordinator Lisette Venegas.
The purpose of the event was to develop a stronger sense of community among the district’s Latinx student population, help individuals define leadership and see themselves as leaders, as well as provide students an opportunity to collaborate on ideas to improve the high school experience for the Latinx student population, Venegas said.
Throughout the day, students heard from a variety of different speakers, which began with a welcome from Verona Mayor Luke Diaz.
VAHS Principal Pamela Hammen introduced Diaz, explaining the goal of creating an inclusive school and the importance of student leadership and feedback throughout the process.
“What a better way to demonstrate the potential of leadership than to have a strong leader from our own community come and share this special day with us – and demonstrate not only his own capabilities as a leader, but his belief in you as leaders,” Hammen said.
After taking the stage, Diaz spoke about leadership and what it means to him. Originally from Oconomowoc, he said having the last name Diaz was enough to stand out as a “curiosity” while growing up.
However, as the “outsider,” he gained a valuable perspective that is useful for individuals in leadership positions.
“It shows that different people can have different perspectives, different people can have different values, people can contribute different things and still be a leader,” Diaz said.
Diaz told students there are many ways to serve as a leader and stressed the importance of being open to different opportunities. Additionally, he said people must have an innate belief in themselves.
And while leadership can be difficult, Diaz said it’s all learnable.
“There’s certain aspects of leadership that the only way you can learn them is by doing them,” he said. “You can train as much as you want, prepare as much as you want, but ultimately you just have to say, ‘This is important to me. I’m not 100% prepared – I’m gonna step up and do it anyway.’ And then you learn and get better.”
Following Diaz, David Aguayo – public policy manager at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce – provided a keynote address. In his role, Aguayo said he focuses on being a representative of the business community and advocates for businesses at all levels of government – with the biggest impact happening at the local level.
Aguayo is also the principal and founder of Aguayo, LLC – a political consulting and lobbying firm he founded in 2020. Prior to that, he served as a Latino Coalition director for the Biden for President campaign.
“My team did tremendous work here in the state of Wisconsin, and there were preliminary reports that said the Latinos carried and propelled Biden to win the state,” he said. “It just goes to show that by building community and continuing to push our people forward – we really do have voting power, but also economic power, social power – it just really takes us coming together and being a singular voice.”
Aguayo said that often, career paths are not clear-cut – telling students to follow their guts and interests. While he initially planned on going to law school, he ended up becoming interested in politics while working in Washington D.C.
“It was those experiences and the path that I took that really shaped my worldview – and that was to be an advocate and represent the Latino community,” he said. “I wanted – through legislation and policy – to help bring change to the most vulnerable, and I sought opportunities to do that.”
When it comes to leadership, Aguayo said it is what people want it to be. In order to learn what leadership is, he said individuals must first learn how to make mistakes.
“The people that showed up here today – you guys are our future leaders,” he said. “You guys will set the stage for our future generations… and that matters because representation matters. We need leaders who look like you and me – leaders who understand our struggles and where we come from.”
After the keynote speech, participants attended breakout sessions, which allowed students to talk with and learn from business leaders, a professional soccer organization, nonprofit leaders, academics, educators, artists, elected officials and more.
During the breakout sessions, speakers discussed topics such as finding and navigating career and life paths, community organizing, finding community during college, networking, multicultural Greek life, the impact of local government on daily life, how to get involved in local government, accomplishing goals, the field of analytics, along with the fusion of the culture, music and traditions of Mexico through dance.
As a conclusion to the day, student participants led a collaborative session on leadership and completed a community building art project.