On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Verona Area School District Superintendent Tremayne Clardy, along with Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Hawkins, provided an update to the community regarding the strategic framework – or roadmap – that will guide the district from 2023 until 2028.
“Today is an important day for our community as we think about our progress as a district for the next five years,” Clardy said during the Facebook livestream.
The strategic framework functions to bring the district’s new mission statement to life – that “each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society and lead a healthy self-fulfilling life.”
Planning for the framework began in July, 2022, and is currently in the design phase. This process involves gathering input, designing and developing.
Leading the work is a steering team reflective of the entire school community with staff, school board members, community members and – most importantly – student voices, Hawkins said. Several students – from both middle and high school – have, and will continue to, work on the steering team.
The goal of the team is to take information from the community, synthesize it and then make decisions based on what the community desires. The district has hosted 28 focus groups, heard from nearly 300 constituents, surveyed over 3,000 individuals and held engagement events, such as student and adult empathy interviews.
All of these events were designed with the intention to create spaces for everyone to feel comfortable, Hawkins explained.
“We were able to lift up and reflect on the voices that we don’t always hear from,” she said.
One of the most informative ways the team has gathered feedback was through shadowing a day in the life of a student, Hawkins said. Individuals followed students around from the very beginning of the day – attending classes and even lunch.
“How can we create a strategic framework that’s for our students if we really can’t speak to what our students are experiencing,” Hawkins proposed.
The strategic framework consists of seven components, three of which Hawkins explained further during the livestream – key priorities, journey of a lifelong learner and values.
Key priorities were identified based on feedback and include student agency, community collaboration, value and belonging, inclusive teaching and learning, along with wellness and mental health.
Another component – journey of a lifelong learner – helps to identify specific skills that learners will need to be successful and thrive, as identified in the mission statement. Learning, Hawkins said, is a continuous process – a journey – that never ends.
“A learner is you, a learner is me, a learner is our students,” she said.
Lastly, Hawkins discussed the district’s values, sharing that students recently received a list of values for a chance to weigh-in and offer opinions.
The goal is to complete the strategic framework by the end of the school year. In the meantime, the steering team will continue to lift up key priorities, design and develop strategies to move those key priorities forward, while also listening heavily to feedback.
“If we are not sharing the progress along the way, we are not doing our jobs as educators,” Clardy said.
The district plans to offer another information session in Spanish with more details to come soon. Those looking to submit input regarding the 2023-2028 strategic framework can follow a QR code to a Google Form on the district’s website.