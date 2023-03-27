The Verona Area School District will host the African American History Academic Challenge (AAHAC), which is staged by 100 Black Men of Madison, according to a district news release.
This local event will take place on Wednesday, March 29 at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Teams include students from Badger Ridge Middle School/Core Knowledge Charter School, Savanna Oaks Middle School and Verona Area High School.
For this first time, the regional AAHAC will also take place at VAHS on Wednesday, April 5, according to the release. Any student is welcome to participate on a team.
100 Black Men of America, Inc. started the AAHAC in 1995 and have been staging the competition in Dane County schools for nearly thirty years. According to 100 Black Men of America, the AAHAC is an education and scholarship program designed to ignite and enhance the study of understanding the legacy of African American ancestors.
The AAHAC is a challenging and fun way for students to expand their knowledge in a competitive quiz show with a single elimination format, according to the release. Winners of the VASD Junior Division (middle school) and Senior Division (high school) competitions will advance to the regional Dane County competition at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Regional winners then receive the chance to participate in the National African American History Academic Challenge in Las Vegas in June.
The event will feature a welcome from VASD Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy, along with AAHAC team introductions by Dr. Floyd Rose of 100 Black Men of Madison, according to the release. Korbey White of 100 Black Men of Madison and the VASD Board of Education will emcee the event, while Board of Education president Meredith Stier Christensen will serve as a judge.
The real stars of the day, the release states, are the student team members who have studied the defining events, achievements and diversity of African American involvement in American history, politics, society and culture for months to prepare for the competition. This year’s trophy will be presented in honor and memory of Beth Steffen, a career educator and former principal of Badger Ridge Middle School who was fiercely devoted to educational success and access for every student.