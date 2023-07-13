The Verona Area School District (VASD) will now require additional proof of residency during the admissions process for new residents due to concerns with fraudulent open enrollment cases.
During a Monday, July 10 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Tremayne Clardy, assistant superintendent Angela Hawkins and director of human resources Rachelle Hady presented the board with updates to Administrative Rules.
Administrative Rules were formerly Board Policies that were turned to the ownership of the superintendent, Clardy said. When changes are made, they are brought to the board for their awareness.
“That’s how we will continue to support our students, families and staff,” he said.
“Administrative Rule: 500P(1) – Procedures for Admission and Placement of Students,” has been adjusted to require additional documentation proving residency within VASD boundaries. Last year, the district uncovered – and continues to uncover – cases of fraud with open enrollment, Clardy said.
“To be very transparent, we are very aware that we are a highly desirable district,” he said. “We know that that has placed limitations on enrollment due to the number of families that have been moving to the area… so open enrollment slots are very limited.”
Hawkins said additional proof of residency aligns with neighboring districts. Examples include a lease and a current bill.
“We want to make sure that we have this documentation that is current, as well as also going the additional step when you have families living with each other – we realize that happens – but we also still want to make sure that families know and take the necessary steps to formalize that.”
While there are some cases where an additional proof of residency may cause hardships, Hawkins said the district will talk with families and provide resources to get the required documentation.
Additionally, students who are homeless are provided the option to stay with the district and given transportation, she said.
“We realize that when a family is homeless, oftentimes school is one of the stabilizing places for children,” she said.
The adjustment will only take place for new residents, Hawkins said. If the district suspects something with a current resident – such as returned mail, one of the biggest indicators – the district will reach out and require proof of residency.
The next rules presented by HR director Hady included “Administrative Rule: 210(P) – Procedure for Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint, iii.” and “Administrative Rule: 230 – Staff Compensation.”
Clardy noted while official changes are just taking place, the administrative team already had these practices in place. Hady said this language was included in the employee handbook and is now being expanded on for consistency.
Rule 210 now includes official language to “prohibit retaliation for those making or participating in the investigation regarding complaints of discrimination.” Rule 230 states employees may not negotiate salary unless their original salary placement was made in error.
Hawkins then presented the board with VASD’s Academic Standards for the 2023-2024 school year. These include Common Core Standards for English/Language Arts and Math, Next Generation for Science and Wisconsin Social Studies Standards. An addition this year, Essential Elements, will help guide students with IEPs (individualized education program).