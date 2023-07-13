Strategic Framework Update

The VASD Strategic Framework – which has been developed in collaboration with students, staff and families – will go into effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year through 2028.

On Thursday, July 13, the steering team will convene to begin planning for progress monitoring and governance of framework implementation. Team members will then make priority area teams to start action planning and implementation.

VASD’s priority areas include community collaboration, inclusive teaching and learning, student agency, value and belonging, along with wellness and mental health. Hawkins said while some districts approach one priority area each year, VASD plans to work on all as they are all interconnected.

“We can’t do one without the other,” she said. “We know that we have to build an inclusive teaching department framework, we know we have to lift up student voice, we know that we have to have community collaboration – so, all five of our key priorities are interrelated and we need one to build on each other.”

VASD will host community visits and information sessions regarding the framework at the beginning of the school year. To read the VASD 2023-2028 Strategic Framework, visit flipsnack.com/B9DB5A5569B/verona-ja-d1.html.