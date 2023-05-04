The Verona Area School District Board of Education approved a new transportation contract for 2023-2026 that will bring the district back to double looping, expand shuttle services, provide an app for families and require new training for bus drivers during a meeting on Monday, May 1.
VASD initially switched to a triple loop bus route during the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of bus drivers. The triple loop consists of three different routes in the morning and afternoon, with elementary students first, then middle school, followed by high school last.
Since more drivers are now available, the district will return to a double loop system. This will include elementary students on the first route, while middle and high school students will be on the second.
With a transition from triple loops to double loops, the VASD will have later elementary start times, more consistency for all students with pick up and drop off times, along with more busing availability for extracurricular activities and athletics after school. Additionally, the entire district will have late starts on Mondays.
To better support students that experience great uncertainty, Badger Bus will provide select shuttle services for students impacted by inconsistent housing. This will also bring more consistency in pick up and drop off schedules and improve efficiency by transporting multiple students at a time.
An application called “Stopfinder” will be available for parents to receive bus locations and real-time information. Through this app, parents can know exactly when their children arrive at school or home.
Additionally, the district will now require training for Badger Bus drivers and staff three times a year on Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and de-escalation. Training will be facilitated by trained VASD staff members.
While the new transportation contract comes at an increased cost to the district, Chad Wiese – deputy superintendent of business services – said to thank taxpayers in the Verona community for the referendum that will allow this to happen.
During the meeting, the board also approved the renewal of Gordon Foods to supply school meals throughout the 2023-2024 school year and a Wisconsin School Nutrition Purchasing Cooperative agreement – which is a longstanding agreement between over 50 districts in Wisconsin that agree on a vendor to supply food to said districts.
In approving these items, the board brought up concerns about the quality of school meals as addressed by middle school students.
Wiese said that there should be some solace in the fact that over 50 districts in the agreement, including Middleton, are purchasing food from Gordon Foods to serve students.
“As long as school lunch exists, there will continue to be a buzz about what’s on the menu,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement.”
On Wednesday, May 11, Wiese said he is bringing Cindra Magli – director of food services – and Robyn Billig – assistant director of food services – to meet with middle schoolers and hear details about their concerns.
“There’s this delicate balance between the cost of food, meeting (nutrition) requirements and then, at the end of the day, making sure most of our consumers are happy with the product,” Wiese said.
Wiese noted this is an area of improvement for many districts, and VASD is currently exploring new options, such as a bread oven for freshly made bread and different menu items on Fridays.
“I’m excited about this work,” Wiese said. “It sadly had to take a little bit of a back burner coming out of the pandemic, dropping into our referendum and finally getting things settled. I think this is the next level of work that can be really cool with student input.”