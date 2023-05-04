Cassie Brandt, an ESL teacher at Country View Middle School, was also recognized during the meeting as the Wisconsin Association for Bilingual Education Educator of the Year.

“Through color, texture and line, you create visual stories that are truly divine. With skill and passion you create a world that’s unique and truly great. Your art is a reflection of your soul, a story that only you can unfold. Your works are displayed for all to see, in galleries, museums and libraries. You inspire us to see things anew, to find beauty in a world we never knew. Your art takes us on a journey profound, a world where imagination knows no bound. So let us celebrate the success of visual artists whose talent and creativity always persist. Your work brings joy, wonder and awe, and enriches our lives in ways we never saw.”

Prior to the students showing their artwork, Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy wrote the students a poem to honor their work.

Just The Facts

Lesley Morrison, a counselor at VAHS, presented information to the board on the Ho-Chunk flag with a goal of bringing the flag in the district to be flown at every school.

Morrison is from Northern Wisconsin and grew up on a reservation.

“It is my home – I am not a tribal member, but it is the culture that I know and that I love and that I respect… I want to share that with others,” she said.

There are currently 12 Tribal Nations in Wisconsin, with 11 that are federally recognized. Morrison said tribal flags create an awareness of Native American history and reinforce pride among students and educators.

The Ho-Chunk flag was adopted in 1992, with its five colors (red, white, green, blue and black) each representing animals of clans that have corresponding meanings in the tribe’s oral history.

“It is important to recognize and celebrate the rich culture and history that the Ho-Chunk have brought to this area. By flying the Ho-Chunk Nation flags at our schools in the district we are honoring those who came before us,” she said.

Morrison worked on creating a land acknowledgement with a student that will be read every single day at the high school in both English and Spanish.

“There are currently 12 Tribal Nations who call Wisconsin home, with the Ho-Chunk Nation being the primary group living around Madison. No matter where you are in the state, you are on the ancestral land of a tribal nation. As we begin our day, we honor the land upon which we stand.”