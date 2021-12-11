Still have some holiday shopping to get done? Then you might be interested in perusing the local vendors that will be at Wisconsin Brewing Company’s holiday cheers and beers event this Sunday.
The indoor market will feature vendors Including Modest Harvest, The Cursing Hippies Tie Dye, Driftless Chocolates, Falling Coconuts, Sugar River Country Bakery, Wicks By Liv, and Recycled Chic.
For kids, there will be coloring pages and a visit from Santa and the Grinch.
The market will be from noon to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 12 at the 1079 American Way brewery.
Attendees are encouraged to show off their holiday spirit and come dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweater.