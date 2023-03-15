The Verona Action Team – an affiliate of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin – is hosting an Open House from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at the Verona Public Library.
Candidates for the 2023 spring election, which includes the Verona City Council, Verona Town Board and Board of Education, have been invited. All Verona voters can attend the event to hear introductions from the candidates, ask questions and discuss issues. Refreshments will also be available.
Candidates for Verona City Council include Christine Posey (District 1 incumbent), Mara Helmke (District 2 incumbent), Phil Hoechst (District 3 incumbent) and Beth Tucker Long (District 4).
Up for election on the Town Board is Mark Geller (Town Chair), Tom Mathies (First Supervisor) and David Lonsdorf (Second Supervisor).
Verona Area School District Board of Education candidates include John Porco, Korbey White and Juan Carlos Medina.
“This is your chance to hear from the local decision makers who will be elected on April 4, 2023,” Verona Action Team member Leyla Sanyer said in an email statement. “Make plans now to vote absentee or in-person.”