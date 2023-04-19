Quilts of Valor

Six veterans from the Madison Porchlight program receive Quilts of Valor from Verona American Legion quilters.

 

 Photo submitted

Verona American Legion quilters presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans from the Madison Porchlight program, according to President Stan Hook. 

Following a presentation, the quilters and quilt recipients were served a meal of pulled pork, macaroni salad, potato chips, fruit cups and cookies by American Legion Post 385. 

The Veterans Transitional Housing Program (VTHP) is a Grant and Per Diem collaboration with the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) designed to assist individuals who are military veterans and are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

