Verona American Legion quilters presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans from the Madison Porchlight program, according to President Stan Hook.
Following a presentation, the quilters and quilt recipients were served a meal of pulled pork, macaroni salad, potato chips, fruit cups and cookies by American Legion Post 385.
The Veterans Transitional Housing Program (VTHP) is a Grant and Per Diem collaboration with the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) designed to assist individuals who are military veterans and are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.