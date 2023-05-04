The Verona Area Community Orchestra (VACO) is preparing for their next concert, “Pieces of a Whole,” during the group’s first full season as a community orchestra.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. It will feature music from Bach/Stokowski, Tchaikovsky, Smetana, Khachaturian and Respighi.
VACO was created in 2019 and includes members from Verona, Madison, Middleton, Stoughton and Oregon. Layla Sanyer, Oregon Middle School orchestra teacher Kay Black and VAHS orchestra director Scott Vandermeuse serve as the group’s conductors.
The concert is free and open to the public.