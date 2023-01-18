The Verona Area Community Orchestra will present “The Evolution of the American Dream” on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The program will include Morten Lauridsen's “O Magnum Mysterium” for orchestra brass ensemble, Antonin Dvorak's Symphony in E Minor “From the New World”, John Stevens (UW Madison) “Adagio” for string orchestra, and Leonard Bernstein/arr. Mason Selections from "West Side Story." It will be a mix of music from the old and new world and take audiences through an examination of American and “American” culture and what it all means to us.
If You Go
What: “The Evolution of the American Dream”
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25
Where: Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center
Admission: Free