When it came to choosing this year’s winter play, “The Children’s Hour” stuck out to director Sara Ward-Cassady for a few reasons.
“This is a play that I first read in college,” she said. “I found it to be a really powerful play at that time, and really it amazed me that it was written in 1934 but the themes of it are still completely relevant to today.”
Ward-Cassady has been involved in theater her whole life. Although she pursued other interests after college, she returned to the stage as an actor at the Verona Area Community Theater (VACT) in the fall of 2015 before becoming more involved as a board member and director.
Several years ago, she saw another theater perform “The Children’s Hour.” This experience brought the play back to the forefront and led her to take on the project in Verona.
Over the last two weekends, the Verona community had a chance to see a cast of 12 local performers bring the characters from “The Children’s Hour” to life on the VACT stage.
Written in 1934 by Lillian Hellman, “The Children’s Hour” is based on actual events and shares the story of longtime friends Martha Dobie and Karen Wright as they run a boarding school for girls. When a malicious student starts a rumor about the two women, it doesn’t take long for it to turn into scandal.
An important message from the play demonstrates that long before social media existed, rumors still had the power to drastically and permanently affect people’s lives.
“I think it’s a really good story for where we are at as a society right now,” Ward-Cassady said. “I hope it will make people think about the choices they make when they hear rumors about people. I hope it makes them think about not jumping on top of rumors or things you hear and spreading them.”
The cast included longtime VACT performers Natalie Coombs as Martha Dobie, Mike Brady as Joseph Cardin, Gail Gomach as Agatha and Emily Williams as Amelia Tilford. Some newer VACT performers also took the stage, with Erica de Lacerda as Karen Wright and Anna Plaunt as Lily Mortar.
Sarah Lederer served as the producer of the play, while Rachel Erickson was the stage manager.
For all of the adults in the production, this is the first time Ward-Cassady worked with them on a drama.
“I have directed some of them and been in productions with some of them that were comedies or musical comedies, but not a drama,” she said. “That was a great experience for me as a director just to work with them on really digging deep into these characters and trying to make their portrayals come across with authentic motions.”
Six youth performers – ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old – participated in the winter production: Erin Cassady as Mary Tilford, Callie Lederer as Rosalie, Maddie Dahlen as Peggy Rogers, Belle McCartney as Evelyn Munn, Georgia Volkman as Helen and Bri Sexton as Lois.
Most of the youth productions at VACT are usually light-hearted, so “The Children’s Hour” was something different for these performers, Ward-Cassady said.
“They (the youth cast), like the adults, really rose to the challenge,” she said.
A cutting of the production of “The Children’s Hour” also served as VACT’s entry into the American Association of Community Theater’s Wisconsin AACTFest, which is a competition and celebration of community theater.
“I thought it would be a great production to bring to that festival,” Ward-Cassady said. “I really enjoy having productions with kids in them for that festival because I think it’s an amazing experience for kids and adults.”
AACTFest took place in late January at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theater. This is the first step in competing to reach the national AACT Festival held every other year.
Although VACT’s production did not move on to the regional competition, the cast and staff had a great time at the festival and enjoyed many amazing productions from around the state, a press release shared.
Back in Verona, Ward-Cassady said the opening weekend of “The Children’s Hour” at VACT was very positive.
“I think audiences really enjoyed it and I was really proud of the cast and the staff and the performances they gave,” she said.
“The Children’s Hour” will no longer be playing at VACT, but the community can look forward to more performances in the spring and summer, Ward-Cassady said.