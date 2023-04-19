Verona Area High School students are getting ready to attend a “Royal Masquerade” at this year’s prom.
And with the big day quickly approaching, 14 students were recently announced as members of the 2023 Prom Court. These students are Tevin Abernathy, Leah Anderson, Samuel Bass, Andrew Fox, Micah Genin, Aariya Gopal, Gannon Jefcoat, Elijah Lagomasino, Harriet Salas Oliveros, Gavin Smith, Anna Sodey, Taylor Stremlow, Kally Sweet and Zaki Zaidi.
Prom will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Verona Area High School.