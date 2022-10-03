Verona Area High School’s fall musical, “Urinetown,” has been postponed and will now take stage on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
The show was set to originally run Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, and those who have already purchased tickets will have the ability to use the old ticket to attend any rescheduled performance, to donate the ticket back to VAHS theater or to get a refund by contacting hstheatre@verona.k12.wi.us with the original order number and day of the show.
Tickets for the new dates are available at vahs.vbotickets.com. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $12 for students.
“Urinetown” is described as a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself.
Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, “Urinetown” provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.
In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
Lead actors Eva Perez as Hope Cladwell and Daniel Christian as Bobby Strong join forces with Julia Beardsley as Ms. Pennywise, Owen Hopp as Officer Lockstock, and a talented cast and crew to act, sing, dance and occasionally break the fourth wall to let audience members in on the jokes that run throughout the show. Students have been preparing for the production since mid-August, helping in every aspect of the show including fundraising, marketing, set construction and technical aspects like sound and lighting.