The 2021-22 school year marked the 20th anniversary of Verona Area High School’s Food Drive Club, and so far in the 2022-23 year, they’ve already hit another milestone, eclipsing 25,000 pounds of food collected.
During its six-week drive over the holiday season last month, the club collected a final tally of 28,248.38 pounds of food collected, including just over $4,300 in cash donations, all of which will go to Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN).
Each year, the student-led club posts up outside of Miller and Sons Supermarket to raise donated items through their “supermarket sweep,” in which students hand out slips asking the store’s patrons to donate from a list of five high-need items.
“None of this could happen without Miller and Sons’ cooperation,” club advisor and high school culinary arts teacher Megan Wenn said. “They’re the ones who give us the green light year after year. Without the venue, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.
“We collect items at the elementary schools and middle schools, but it’s nothing compared to what we can produce from those supermarket sweeps, and that’s because they allow us to do it,” Wenn continued. “It’s the same with the community support—it all comes back to the people who donate—they’re the ones who ultimately make this happen by paying for the food and donating it back to the students.”
Financial donations are also collected and calculated into pounds per dollar. Under the formula used, which equates to about two pounds of food bought for every dollar, the $4,301.52 raised will provide BPNN with around 8,000 pounds of food, which is included in the total count of 28,000 pounds collected.
And because of an agreement between BPNN and the club, those funds will all be put towards food.
“The great thing is, those donations won’t be used for landscaping or keeping the lights on, they’re to go toward food only,” Wenn explained. “BPNN’s board made that commitment to the club.”
This school year, the high school late start days every other Monday have been pushed back to 11:30 a.m., which Wenn said has really opened up time to allow the students to get more and more involved. In total, the FCCLA Food Drive Club has around 100 members, all led by a board of nine student directors.
Now that this year’s donation drive has come to an end, the club will regroup and already start planning for next year’s. And since the majority of the current board members are seniors who will be graduating in May, the club is already working on interviewing students for the next school year.
“(The annual donation drive) is the main thing that we do under FCCLA, so we are already beginning to plan for next year,” Wenn said. “It’s a long planning process. The implementation part of the process is a well-oiled machine, but the front loading to make it all happen is the hard part.
“This is all student-run though, and that’s what makes it amazing,” Wenn added. “We just provide the space, the time and the resources, and they really take it from there.”