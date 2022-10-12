Throughout the last week, 17 students from Verona Area High School have served as hosts and tour guides to 15 students from Germany through the high school’s exchange program.
The German students will spend a total of 10 days in the area to learn more about the culture and experience American school. Then over spring break, the American students will take their turn touring Germany, according to German teacher and program head Karen Diemer-Toney.
The exchange program was founded in 2009, but this was its first exchange since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Diemer-Toney founded the exchange program with Martin Schuberth and Astrid Just, two English teachers living in Germany that she met at a Wisconsin-Hussen teacher exchange. They quickly realized that neither of their schools had an exchange program.
“We saw a void and already had a connection,” Diemer-Toney said. After that, she said it was just a matter of getting approval from the school board.
Because the program is application-based, it can normally be rather competitive, but this year saw smaller numbers because of COVID. However, Schuberth, who promotes the program in his English classes over in Germany, said they weren’t sure what the program would even look like with COVID, so they were excited just to see it come back.
“We had the fear that it kind of dies out and no one wants to do it anymore. But we didn’t give up, we tried to keep it alive,” Schuberth said.
As the only German teacher in the school, Diemer-Toney said she announces the program in all of her classes, so it’s become really easy for her to promote.
Josh Bradley, a senior at VAHS, learned about the program his freshman year when he saw students doing it and has wanted to do it ever since. Now, it’s his turn to have the German students shadow him for the week and learn about American culture.
Noah Bock, one of the 15 German students, said he heard about it in English class from Schuberth and applied because he wanted to learn and explore in America.
“I think I really do like it here. It’s a whole different thing than Germany,” Bock said.
Bock said the main difference between the U.S. and Germany is the living situations. It is less crowded here than in Germany because they are all pressed closely together there, he said.
Lily Frye is another American student part of the German club and said she wanted to do this exchange program because her great grandmother is from Germany.
“I really want to go see Germany, and I figured this would be a good experience for that,” Frye said.
Frye’s family serves as one of the program’s host families and has hosted some of the girls from Germany. On Monday and Tuesday, the exchange students shadowed Frye, and the rest of the week they will go and explore Verona and Madison, including the city hall, the police and fire stations and the capitol area.
Next week, the entire group of German and American students will go to Devil’s Lake together before the German students leave.
Rai Apel, Rina Knaub and Laura Ellrich are three German girls in the program, and they said they are excited to experience more of the American culture and see what’s behind many of the stereotypes they hear about.
Ellrich was excited about flying to America and eating the candy here.
Apel was also excited about the candy and the donut they got to try at the potluck Monday night.
“American donuts are better. They’re so much softer,” Apel said.
Frye said that Knaub was a bit alarmed when she offered her goldfish snacks for the first time. Knaub said at first she thought it was an actual goldfish so Frye had to clarify that they were “the snack that smiles back.”
The students form lasting bonds through this exchange program, Diemer-Toney said, because they are in contact for several months over social media before they meet in person. She said that leaving is really hard for the students and she can think of several students who have visited each other after the program.
Diemer-Toney said her favorite part is “when you see these students sitting together as if they had known each other,” and the beauty of these interactions is what makes it worth it to her.
The host families are a huge part of it, according to Diemer-Tone. Once the students get to exchange, her work is minimal because the host families take care of the students. The schools are also very supportive of this exchange program, she added, and do their best to help when needed.
“We couldn’t do this without the support of our schools,” Diemer-Toney said.