The Verona Area High School cast, crew and production team are proud to present “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!” This wild, fast-paced extravaganza combines all 209 Brothers Grimm fairy tales into one gigantic fable.
Using Rapunzel, Rumpelstiltskin, Hansel and Gretel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and other more obscure stories like Lean Lisa and The Devil’s Grandmother, the show is set as a marathon race in the city of Verona.
The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the VASD Performing Arts Center. On opening night – Thursday, March 2 – there will be a pre-show dinner at 6 p.m. prepared by VAHS culinary students.
Tickets are available at vahs.vbotickets.com and cost $10 for students, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults. All seats are general admission.