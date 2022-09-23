After their award-winning production of “Xanadu” last fall, the Verona Area High School theatre and music departments will present their fall musical production, “Urinetown: The Musical”. “Urinetown” opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct.1.
“Urinetown” is described as a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself.
Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, “Urinetown” provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.
In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
Lead actors Eva Perez as Hope Cladwell and Daniel Christian as Bobby Strong join forces with Julia Beardsley as Ms. Pennywise, Owen Hopp as Officer Lockstock, and a talented cast and crew to act, sing, dance and occasionally break the fourth wall to let audience members in on the jokes that run throughout the show. Students have been preparing for the production since mid-August, helping in every aspect of the show including fundraising, marketing, set construction and technical aspects like sound and lighting.
If You Go
What: “Urinetown: The Musical”
When:
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
- 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
Where: Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
Tickets: Adults $16, Seniors $14, Students $12 available now at vahs.vbotickets.com