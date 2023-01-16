Curious to see what’s been going on inside the new Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli?
The Verona Area Historical Society will be hosting a field trip to the former Paoli Cheese Factory/Creamery, which operated along the banks of the Sugar River from 1888 to 1980, to the factory for a talk and a tour of the newly-renovated Seven Acre Dairy Company on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Throughout its history, many Verona farmers, including several families with the historical society, have sent their milk to the plant for generations. Now, under the ownership of Nic Mink and his wife Danika Laine, the building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and will be launched into a new life as a restaurant, cafe, meeting space, hotel and micro-dairy plant.
The tour will start in the facility’s newly-opened conference room, where Mink will describe how the project unfolded for them. It will continue with an indoor walk of the building as the owners and historical society will share its former iterations evolved over time.
The field trip will also serve as the historical society’s 2023 annual meeting, which is required for nonprofits, and a quick officer cote will precede the meeting at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP to the event by emailing SaveVeronaHistory@gmail.com or leaving a message at 608-577-5525.
If You Go
What: Tour of Seven Acre Dairy Company
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
Where: 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli
Info: RSVP at SaveVeronaHistory@gmail.com or 608-577-5525