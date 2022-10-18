Kids Expo
Do you have a child getting ready to start school? How about a child you’re looking into after-school care for?

On Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Badger Ridge Middle School will host a Verona Area Kids Expo presented by Verona Area Pre-K.

The expo will include booths from the Verona and Fitchburg area with more information on local preschools, childcare centers, after-school programs, year-round recreational programming and more.

Bring the kids along to enjoy games and activities with fellow community members. The event is free and open to the public.

