Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang are making their way to Verona.
For two nights only, middle schoolers from the Verona Area School District will perform the musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center.
The cast and crew features students from Badger Ridge Middle School, Core Knowledge Charter School and Savanna Oaks Middle School.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is a musical based on the well-known Charles Schulz comic strip. It follows Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts bunch as they explore life’s great questions. Audience members can expect to see the familiar characters play baseball, sing songs, struggle with homework, swoon over crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship.
The performances are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.