Back by popular demand, Verona Area Performing Arts is pleased to present Riders in the Sky at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
The group combines American Western music and comedy that appeals to audiences of all ages. Riders in the Sky originated 44 years ago in a very different world. These young men wanted to keep a special music alive. They believed in preserving the heritage of Western music, as well as creating original Western music for new generations to continue the tradition.
Ranger Doug, Too Slim and the late Windy Bill Collins played their first date on November 11, 1977 in Nashville. The following year Woody Paul joined the group.
Their family-friendly style also appeals to children, exemplified in their recordings for Disney and Pixar. They have won two Grammy awards for children’s albums. One was for a tie-in album around the characters of “Toy Story 2” called “Woody’s Roundup: A Rootin’ Tootin’ Collection of Woody’s Favorite Songs” and the other was for “Monsters, Inc. Scream Factory Favorites.” They also wrote and performed music for Pixar’s short film “For the Birds.”
Among their other accomplishments, they hosted a television show on the Nashville Network called “Tumbleweed Theater” for five seasons. The Riders made their Hollywood debut when they landed parts in “Sweet Dreams,” a biographical film about the life of Patsy Cline. From 1988 to 1995, they were also stars of “Riders Radio Theater,” a weekly radio show. After a hiatus during COVID-19, they have returned to the Grand Ole Opry to perform several times per month.
Ranger Doug (yodeler and songwriter), Too Slim (upright “bunkhouse” bassist), Woody Paul (“King of the Cowboy Fiddlers” and lead and tenor vocalist) and Joey, the CowPolka King (accordionist) have made more than 7,200 appearances, 35 years on the Grand Ole Opry, 40 record/CD albums and tours of all 50 states and around the world. What began as a celebration of classic Western music and an evening of hilarity has become a career, and that career has become a legend – one which 40 years on, shows no signs of stopping or even slowing down.
Tickets are $10 for anyone 18 and under, $38 for 19 through 64-year-olds and $35 for anyone 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at vapas.org or at the door.