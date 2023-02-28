Come enjoy a lively musical evening of “Those Were the Days” starring William Florian presented by Verona Area Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
William is a former member of the famous 60's group, The New Christy Minstrels, and performed in concerts as their lead singer. Their biggest song, “Today,” is still considered a classic hit.
Experience an upbeat, energetic, musical journey of America's greatest folk and pop songs of the 60's, including songs he performed with The New Christy Minstrels. His show also includes the music of Peter, Paul & Mary, Pete Seeger, The Mamas & the Papas, John Denver and more.
Along with his accompaniment by an instrumental duo, William will include his originals, all presented with comedy and amusing stories of musical history in a wonderfully intimate manner. His stage presence and personality is mesmerizing. He will reach out and grab the audience from the beginning and keep them involved and entertained through his final number.
William has performed in performing arts centers throughout the United States. He presented “Those Were the Days” in China in 2016. You won't want to miss this uplifting performance by a renowned artist.
Tickets are $10 for anyone 18 and under, $38 for 19 through 64-year-olds and $35 for anyone 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at vapas.org.