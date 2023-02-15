The Verona Area School District announced the launch of a communications audit to review how the district and its respective schools communicate and engage with students, staff, families and the Verona area community.
A communications audit will help support VASD’s goal of ensuring the timely flow of information, appropriate input and strategic two-way communication between the public and the district, according to a news release.
The district’s Communication Planning Workgroup will gather input from constituent groups about communication content, frequency and modalities. Upon completion of the audit, the workgroup will begin creating a comprehensive communication plan, the release said.
“As a district, we are on a journey to excellence grounded in equity, including how we communicate and engage with our families, staff, students and community members,” VASD Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said in the release. “Through this process, we will closely examine our current communication practices to identify our strengths and areas in need of improvement in alignment with the Board of Education’s Operational Expectation (OE) Policy 9, which holds that ‘the Superintendent shall assure that the public is adequately informed about the condition and direction of the district.’”
In the following weeks, VASD will launch a community-wide survey allowing an opportunity for Verona area residents to provide input on the district’s current communication practices. Both the audit and survey results will guide the plan and drive the district’s future communication efforts, according to the release.
To participate in the survey, watch for information on the VASD website and Facebook page, or contact public information officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom at pfeiferm@verona.k12.wi.us.