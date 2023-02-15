Weather Alert

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&