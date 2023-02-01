The Verona Area School District has announced its policy for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
To apply for free or reduced price meals, households must fill out the application forms being sent to all homes. Forms must be returned to the student’s school (unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification) and may be submitted at any time during the year. Additional forms will be available at the office of each school.
The information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by agency or other program officials.
To obtain free or reduced price meals for children in a household where one or more household members receive FoodShare, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Wisconsin Works (W-2) cash benefits, list the FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 case number, program name, list the names of all school children, sign the application, and return it to the school office.
For the school officials to determine eligibility for free or reduced price meals of households not receiving FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 cash benefits, the household must provide the following information requested on the application: names of all household members, total number of household members, and the adult signing the application form must also list the last four digits of his or her Social Security Number or mark the box to the right of “Check if no SSN”.
Also, the income received by each household member must be provided by amount and source (wages, welfare, child support, etc.).
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price meal policy Hannah Thompson, Child Nutrition Secretary, or Cindra Magli, Director of Child Nutrition at 845-4139 will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of the official, he/she may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. If the parent/guardian wishes to make a formal appeal, he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to: Cindra Magli, Director, Child Nutrition Services at (608)-845-4139 or child.nutrition@verona.k12.wi.us or Child Nutrition Services, 234 Wildcat
Way, Verona, WI 53593.
If a hearing is needed to appeal the decision, the policy contains an outline of the hearing procedure.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size changes, the family should contact the school. Such changes may make the household eligible for reduced price meals or free meals if the household income falls at or below the levels shown above, and they may reapply at that time.
Children formally placed in foster care are also eligible for free meal benefits. Foster children may be certified as eligible without a household application. Households with foster children and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income available to the foster child, on the same application that includes their non-foster children.
The information provided by the household on the application is confidential. Public Law 103-448 limits the release of student free and reduced price school meal eligibility status to persons directly connected with the administration and enforcement of federal or state educational programs. Consent of the parent/guardian is needed for other purposes such as waiver of text book fees.