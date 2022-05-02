The Verona Area School District will be receiving more than $80,000 in federal funding for school-based mental health support as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ $15 million “Get Kids Ahead” initiative.
Evers announced at his 2022 State of the State address that nearly every school district in the state would be awarded funds through this initiative. Each public school was guaranteed a minimum of $10,000 in “Get Kids Ahead” funds, with the remainder to be allocated on a per-pupil basis.
In total, the Verona Area School District was allotted $84,493. The school will be able to use the funds on anything needed to improve student mental health including providing direct mental healthcare, hiring and supporting mental health navigators, providing mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, or providing family assistance programs.
“We know that long before the pandemic hit, kids across our state were already facing immense challenges with their mental health, but as parents and educators are seeing firsthand, these challenges have only been made worse by the isolating and traumatic events of the past two years,” Evers said in the address. “These funds will go directly towards whatever mental health support and services our kids need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead.”